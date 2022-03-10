Superior Plant Rentals, LLC Acquires Aggressive Equipment Co.
The Acquisition Immensely Expands Superior’s Product Line and U.S. Geographic FootprintHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superior Plant Rentals, LLC (SPR) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Aggressive Equipment Company. This acquisition is a major step in expanding and rounding out SPR’s field machining OEM product lines and geographic footprint. With this acquisition, SPR now offers a line of clamshells ranging from 4-inch to 150-inch, and it introduces the Superior name to the industries and customers that Aggressive has served over the past 20 years. “The Aggressive clamshell will be a complementary addition to Superior’s current OEM offerings and will broaden our ability to serve our customers and further expand our long-term organic growth potential,” says Eric Dunkerson, President of SPR. Unrelated to the acquisition, SPR will continue to service the area in Charlotte, North Carolina, and expand its U.S. footprint with a location in Atlanta Georgia and a stocking location in Benicia, California.
Established in 2002, Aggressive is recognized for engineering the most durable pipe cutters and attachments in the industry. Their extensive line of ancillary components, along with the safety features and durability, allows this equipment to accomplish the toughest applications presented in the industry.
According to Al Shiyou, CEO and Chairman of SPR, “The Aggressive clamshell is one of the top designed clamshells in the industry, proven as extremely durable and reliable. They also carry the most extensive line of ancillary products to perform in all areas of pipe cutting, from standard to extreme wall thickness. The hands free/remote option on the clamshells will be a huge advantage for our customers as hands free operations of rotating equipment is becoming more of a demand. We are excited to add Aggressive to the SPR family and look forward to meeting the needs of their customers across the U.S.”
For more information on SPR’s acquisition of the Aggressive Equipment Company and the expansion of the SPR product line, contact info@sprtool.com.
About Superior: SPR sells and rents specialty tools and equipment for the Oil and Gas, Mining, Heavy Construction, Shipbuilding, Aerospace, Defense, and Power Generation industries. With 10 locations across the US and Canada and a worldwide network of dealers, we offer a line of portable ID/OD flange facers, linear/gantry and rotary mills, end prep bevelers, isolation and weld test plugs, auto bore welders, and line boring machines. In addition, we provide custom engineered equipment and tools for specific applications, as well as custom and standard tool bits and precision grinding and tooling services.
