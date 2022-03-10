Heinz Playner, Curator of the Contemporary & Fine Art Cannes Biennale

CANNES, FRANCE, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MAMAG Modern Art Museum is organizing the exhibition "Contemporary & Fine Art Cannes Biennale" from 20 to 22 May 2022. 96 artists from different countries were selected for the exhibition. The exhibition was curated by curator and director of MAMAG Modern Art Museum and the PAKS Gallery Heinz Playner. You can see sculptures, paintings, digital art, photography. The exhibition will take place in the California room of the Hotel Juliana Cannes.

"After the pandemic hiatus, I am particularly glad to be showing the artworks of the outstanding international artists in Cannes this year. Especially after the difficult years of the pandemic, as well as in times of international crises that are currently in the world, it is particularly important to offer art a platform to ask the connecting voice of art to speak" - says curator of the exhibition Heinz Playner.

See the list of participating artists:

Tanja Playner

Pari Ravan

Ase Fagervik

Ette

Brenda R Fernandez

Sinikka Elfving

Yitzhak Weissman

Sergio Arcos

Aneta Kvedaraviciene

Armen Sarvazyan

Orit Sharbat

Simon Abt

Zaneta Bringel

Annette Tan

Bogdan Mihai Radu

Linda Gleitz

Ryoko Kanke

Francesca Possati

Maja Vukina Bogovic

Carlos Eduardo Porras Mujica

Azadeh Yaghubpur

Denisa Klemscheova

Monica Jimeno

Jeannette Canale

Bella Felicitas

Mihaela Bobirnac

Romeo Dobrota

JoAnne Hook

Lloyd Gawura Hornsby

Yvette Tardivel

Safranda Mammadova

Olicorno

Young-Sik Lee

Elisa Szymanski

Anne de Suede

Sophia Hyun

Eva Nyary

Adriana Galetska

Alexander Dakers

Grazyna Aneta Ochowiak

Roza Janabayeva

Ibrahim Yassin

Stivi

Aparajita Sen

Beth Bowen

Ale Osollo

Haldis Kjomme

Akemi Fujita

Max Werner

Maya Geo

Josip Rubes

Ernest Compta Llinas

Iythar Gurab

Sarah Rawlinson Beaven

Nassim Aslani

Russ R. Robinson

Vera Kober

Victoria Ascanio

Galyna Moskvitina

Arnie Fredrich

Florence Cazebon-Taveau

Armando Hopson

Jonathan Fligel

Heather Lynn

Kerstin Sunabacka

Heritier M Bilaka

Archana Srivastava

Deeya Mirchandani

Aigerim Bektayeva

Almas Kabani

Mar de Redin

Stephen Najda

Maisoon Al Saleh

Mohamed Essawy

Cynthia Nouhra

Christie Goldstein

Logniture

Hermanni Pellinen

Mona Ballesteros

Daphna Laszlo-Katzor

Chelidze Salome

Maria Izabel Pino

Matthew Gabler

Tanay Kumar

Susan Nalaboff Brilliant

Anna Pazdalska

Enriqueta Aguilo

Rebeccah K Klodt

Darcy Gerbarg

Paola Ismene Beretta

Kari Veastad

Anders Ekelund

Erin Yueying Wang

Liliane Piovano