Contemporary & Fine Art Cannes Biennale
CANNES, FRANCE, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MAMAG Modern Art Museum is organizing the exhibition "Contemporary & Fine Art Cannes Biennale" from 20 to 22 May 2022. 96 artists from different countries were selected for the exhibition. The exhibition was curated by curator and director of MAMAG Modern Art Museum and the PAKS Gallery Heinz Playner. You can see sculptures, paintings, digital art, photography. The exhibition will take place in the California room of the Hotel Juliana Cannes.
"After the pandemic hiatus, I am particularly glad to be showing the artworks of the outstanding international artists in Cannes this year. Especially after the difficult years of the pandemic, as well as in times of international crises that are currently in the world, it is particularly important to offer art a platform to ask the connecting voice of art to speak" - says curator of the exhibition Heinz Playner.
See the list of participating artists:
Tanja Playner
Pari Ravan
Ase Fagervik
Ette
Brenda R Fernandez
Sinikka Elfving
Yitzhak Weissman
Sergio Arcos
Aneta Kvedaraviciene
Armen Sarvazyan
Orit Sharbat
Simon Abt
Zaneta Bringel
Annette Tan
Bogdan Mihai Radu
Linda Gleitz
Ryoko Kanke
Francesca Possati
Maja Vukina Bogovic
Carlos Eduardo Porras Mujica
Azadeh Yaghubpur
Denisa Klemscheova
Monica Jimeno
Jeannette Canale
Bella Felicitas
Mihaela Bobirnac
Romeo Dobrota
JoAnne Hook
Lloyd Gawura Hornsby
Yvette Tardivel
Safranda Mammadova
Olicorno
Young-Sik Lee
Elisa Szymanski
Anne de Suede
Sophia Hyun
Eva Nyary
Adriana Galetska
Alexander Dakers
Grazyna Aneta Ochowiak
Roza Janabayeva
Ibrahim Yassin
Stivi
Aparajita Sen
Beth Bowen
Ale Osollo
Haldis Kjomme
Akemi Fujita
Max Werner
Maya Geo
Josip Rubes
Ernest Compta Llinas
Iythar Gurab
Sarah Rawlinson Beaven
Nassim Aslani
Russ R. Robinson
Vera Kober
Victoria Ascanio
Galyna Moskvitina
Arnie Fredrich
Florence Cazebon-Taveau
Armando Hopson
Jonathan Fligel
Heather Lynn
Kerstin Sunabacka
Heritier M Bilaka
Archana Srivastava
Deeya Mirchandani
Aigerim Bektayeva
Almas Kabani
Mar de Redin
Stephen Najda
Maisoon Al Saleh
Mohamed Essawy
Cynthia Nouhra
Christie Goldstein
Logniture
Hermanni Pellinen
Mona Ballesteros
Daphna Laszlo-Katzor
Chelidze Salome
Maria Izabel Pino
Matthew Gabler
Tanay Kumar
Susan Nalaboff Brilliant
Anna Pazdalska
Enriqueta Aguilo
Rebeccah K Klodt
Darcy Gerbarg
Paola Ismene Beretta
Kari Veastad
Anders Ekelund
Erin Yueying Wang
Liliane Piovano
Heinz Playner
