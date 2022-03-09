Submit Release
Global Recording Artist Demi Lovato Added to 2022 Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois State Fair is proud to announce Grammy-nominated and award-winning singer, actor, producer and New York Times best-selling author Demi Lovato has been added to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand concert series at the 2022 Illinois State Fair.  

Demi Lovato will take the stage on Saturday, August 13 performing many of their unmistakable hits, among which include "Sorry Not Sorry," "Sober," "Skyscraper," and "OK Not to Be Ok."   Lovato recently released their seventh album, Dancing with the Devil, which reached number two on the Billboard 200 chart. 

Lovato is well known as an advocate for their work on behalf of the LGBTQ community, vulnerable populations and an outspoken ambassador for improving mental health awareness. Lovato has been honored over the years with more than a dozen Teen Choice Awards, five People's Choice Awards, an American Latino Media Arts (ALMA) Award, a Latin American Music Award and a GLAAD Vanguard Award for their services to LGBTQ activism.

"We are excited to bring Demi Lovato to the Illinois State Fair, not only for their artistic showcase but to help amplify the message that they bring to the table include mental health awareness, social acceptance and inclusiveness," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. 

Ticket sales for all announced shows will be available at ticketmaster.com starting at 10am Friday morning. Fairgoers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket broker for the Illinois State Fair.  All other websites and offers may be fraudulent and buyers should beware. 

Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with TBD Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120

Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $57 / SRO Track - $57 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $112

Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with TBD Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120

Wednesday, August 17: TLC & Shaggy Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track - $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $91    

Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100

Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss Tier 3 - $44 / Tier 2 - $49 / Tier 1 - $56 / SRO Track - $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $111

Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with TBD Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110

*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.  All Stage Side Party tickets purchased before July 15 will include a free state fair parking pass for the day of the concert.

Mark your calendars for the 2022 Illinois State Fair, August 11 through 21, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

