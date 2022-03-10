Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,681 in the last 365 days.

Local Government Committee – Week 9, 2022

March 9, 2022 Senate Staff Blog, Local Government Committee, Votes 0

SF 2267 – Establishing emergency response districts

SF 2267 repeals the current pilot program and makes permanent authorization for a county to establish an emergency response district. The bill aims to help small voluntary fire departments by creating a district that can share resources. It’s fully voluntary and decided on the local level. Specifically, the bill amends the definition of “commission” to mean a member or designee of each government entity participating in the emergency response district. The bill amends the process for changing district boundaries to require the approval of the commission and each government entity that is a member of the emergency response district. Incorporation documents of an emergency response district must include provisions for dissolution, withdrawal of individual members, and dispensing of property in either event. Finally, the bill repeals provisions relating to the engineer’s responsibilities and the appointment of assistant fire chiefs. [3/9: 48-0 (Excused: Hogg, Zaun)]

SF 2298 – Emergency management commissions and duties of a joint 911 service board

SF 2298 authorizes local emergency management commissions to assume the duties of a joint 911 service board. The bill adds two new paragraphs to the local emergency management commission code section to allow the commissions to be substituted for a joint 911 service board. This will be done by a county board of supervisors. The commission must have all of the powers of a joint 911 service board if a commission is substituted. The bill modifies the duties of a local emergency management commission to be responsible for the activities of a joint 911 service board if substitution occurs. An amendment was adopted to improve the bill by requiring a two-thirds vote of each board to approve merging. [3/9: 47-0 (Excused: Hogg, Goodwin, Zaun)]

You just read:

Local Government Committee – Week 9, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.