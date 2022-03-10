Human Resources Committee – Week 9, 2022

FLOOR ACTION:

SF 2345– Newborn screenings

SF 2345 codifies the Congenital and Inherited Disorders Advisory Committee (currently only in Rules). The bill sets out the membership and duties of the committee. Beginning July 1, 2022, the committee will ensure all conditions in the federal Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP) as of January 1, 2022, are included in the Iowa newborn screening. Within 12 months of a new condition by the RUSP, the committee will recommend to the Iowa Department of Public Health whether the condition should be added to the Iowa Newborn Screening Panel. If the committee recommends adding a condition, IDPH will add it to the panel within 18 months. Iowa currently screens for 32 of the 35 RUSP conditions. The bill directs the State Hygienic Laboratory to establish the newborn screening fee schedule in a manner sufficient to cover the costs. IDPH must report to the Legislature annually by December 31. The bill also changes the term “Newborn Metabolic screening” to “Newborn Screening.” [3/8: 47-0 (Excused: Dickey, Hogg, Kinney)]

COMMITTEE ACTION:

HF 2202 – Department of Human Services Reports

HF 2202 eliminates the required quarterly report by the Department of Human Services (DHS) to the Legislative Fiscal Committee regarding savings realized and the costs paid through the Medicaid Preferred Drug List program. This information is gathered annually by Centers for Medicaid and Medicare (CMS) and is part of the National Health Expenditure Report. The CMS report will be posted on the Iowa Medicaid website. The bill also changes due dates for two annual reports that are prepared by DHS on the average amount expended per Medicaid waiver recipient for the Elderly Waiver and the Brain Injury waiver from October 1 to December 30 each year to allow all data to be available. [3/7: short form]

HF 2297 – Regulation of Medicaid and Managed Care Organizations

HF 2297 provides that the Medicaid and Hawki, along with the Managed Care Organizations (MCOs), are administered by the Department of Human Services (DHS) and are not regulated by insurance regulation, unless otherwise provided by law. The bill clarifies when insurance mandates do or do not apply to the Medicaid program. [3/7: short form]

HF 2246 – Psychologist Intern Provisional License

HF 2246 allows those enrolled in a PhD program in psychology at an institution approved by the Board of Psychology, who have not yet completed other requirements of licensure. to apply for a provisional license during the program’s internship. The license is designated as a “provisional license in psychology.” The provisional license holder can practice under supervision for two years. The Board will set the provisional license fee. The services provided by the provisional psychologist are eligible for reimbursement by Medicaid and other insurance carriers.