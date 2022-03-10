Agriculture Committee – Week 9, 2022

SF 2290 – Dairy processing innovation & revitalization fund/program

SF 2290 creates a dairy processing and milk production innovation and revitalization fund and program to be administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and in consultation with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The bill also requires IDALS to submit to the Legislature by December 31 a report on the feasibility of creating an artisanal dairy processing program at a community college or state university.[3/9: 48-0 (Excused: Hogg, Zaun)]