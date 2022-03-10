Transportation Committee – Week 9, 2022

SF 2346 prohibits a person from operating a motor vehicle equipped with a flashing light if the flashing light is prohibited on a motor vehicle under Iowa Code 321.423 or any other chapter. A violation is punishable by a fine of $45 and is a moving violation, which can lead to suspension of a driver’s licenses. Only authorized emergency vehicles may have flashing red and blue lights. [3/8: 48-0 (Excused: Hogg, Dickey)]