Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,680 in the last 365 days.

Natural Resources Committee – Week 9, 2022

March 9, 2022 Senate Staff Blog, Natural Resources & Environment Committee, Votes 0

HF 2337 – Underground storage tanks/fund

HF 2337 terminates the oversight of the Underground Storage Tank Fund by the Underground Storage Tank Board, and transfers operation of the fund to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). It also provides direction to the DNR on how the remaining monies should be spent, requiring at least $4 million to be used for permanent tank closures, corrective actions and tank operator trainings. In addition, the bill provides a $250,000 General Fund standing appropriation for fuel testing. [3/8: short form (Excused: Hogg)]

You just read:

Natural Resources Committee – Week 9, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.