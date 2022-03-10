Natural Resources Committee – Week 9, 2022

HF 2337 – Underground storage tanks/fund

HF 2337 terminates the oversight of the Underground Storage Tank Fund by the Underground Storage Tank Board, and transfers operation of the fund to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). It also provides direction to the DNR on how the remaining monies should be spent, requiring at least $4 million to be used for permanent tank closures, corrective actions and tank operator trainings. In addition, the bill provides a $250,000 General Fund standing appropriation for fuel testing. [3/8: short form (Excused: Hogg)]