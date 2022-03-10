Judiciary Committee – Week 9, 2022

COMMITTEE ACTION:

HF 2097 – Bail forfeiture

Under current law, if a defendant out on bail fails to appear at a required proceeding, they have 10 days to appear and show cause for having missed their appearance. This bill gives the defendant 30 days to appear and show cause. [3/9: short form (Excused: Zaun)]

HF 2401 – Requiring online marketplaces to verify third party sellers’ contact information

The bill requires online marketplaces (Amazon, Walmart, Etsy, etc.) to collect and verify the following information from high volume third-party sellers: a bank account number; contact information; an EIN; and a current, working email address and phone number. The online marketplace must notify the third-party sellers at least annually to keep that information current and certify that it is. If the third-party sellers fails to comply, the marketplace must suspend them. The marketplace must secure the data collected. The third-party sellers and online marketplace must disclose to consumers the third-party seller’s name, physical address, contact information and relevant suppliers. The Attorney General can enforce the requirements. [3/9: short form (Excused: Zaun)]

HF 2346 – Requiring vehicle information for no contact orders

The bill requires defendants under a no contact order to file vehicle identification information with the clerk of court within 10 days of receiving their no contact order. That information must include the make, model, year, color and license plate number. Vehicles include “any vehicle the defendant or respondent owns or operates,” including for employment or occupation. [3/9: short form (Excused: Zaun)]

HF 2468 – Statutes of limitations in arbitration proceedings

The bill applies to Iowa Code Ch. 614 on statutes of limitations to arbitration proceedings. Under current law, nothing bars initiating an arbitration proceeding due to time passed since the injury or incident. [3/9: 9-5 (No: Democrats; Excused: Zaun)]

HF 2419 – Dismissals of domestic violence and sexual abuse cases to be expunged

This bill allows a respondent who has had their domestic abuse or sexual abuse case dismissed to have that dismissal expunged from their record. The respondent must show that: 1) the court ordered the petition alleging abuse dismissed, 2) all court costs against the respondent are paid, and 3) at least 180 days have passed since the dismissal. The court must allow time for any related party (i.e., the victim) to respond before ordering the expungement. [3/9: short form (Excused: Zaun)]

FLOOR ACTION:

SF 513 – Crisis intervention reports

SF 513 (formerly SF 395) makes certain crisis intervention reports created by law enforcement confidential. A report that relates to a person who was experiencing a mental health crisis, substance-related disorder crisis or housing crisis, generated to provide crisis intervention information to peace officers when de-escalating conflicts or referring a person to treatment and services must remain confidential. The report must be available to the person who is the subject of the report and may be provided to a treatment provider in connection with the referral but must not be considered a part of a peace officers’ investigative report. The bill prescribes the form for the crisis intervention reports. [3/9: 48-0 (Excused: Hogg, Zaun)]