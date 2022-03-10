Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,680 in the last 365 days.

Commerce Committee – Week 9, 2022

SF 2309 – Sale of raw milk

SF 2309 allows the limited sale of raw (unpasteurized) milk by specified raw milk dairy farmers directly to consumers as a “willing seller, willing buyer.” The raw milk could be sold at the dairy farm, delivered by the farmer to the consumer or sold at a neutral meeting place. The raw milk cannot be sold or delivered to a place of business where food items are distributed on a retail basis, such as bakeries or farmers markets. The raw milk or raw milk dairy product container must have a permanently-affixed label with a prominent “Notice to Consumers” stating that it holds raw milk or a dairy product that includes raw milk not subject to state inspection or other public health regulations that require pasteurization and grading.

The raw milk producer can have a maximum herd of 10 dairy animals (e.g., cows, goats or sheep) that are actively producing milk. The producer must test each animal monthly to determine a coliform count and standard plate count, and maintain those records for at least three years. A summary of those tests must be posted at the dairy site. The producer must also employ a licensed veterinarian annually to determine each animal’s health status and the examination must include a blood test for common diseases that afflict that type of dairy animal. The new raw milk production language [137D.2A] is under the purview of the Department of Inspections and Appeals. The bill stipulates that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will not administer the legislation. 

Sen. Janet Petersen offered an amendment [S-5049] that would add to the required “Notice to Consumer” a warning about the serious risk to pregnant women regarding the dangers of becoming ill from the bacteria listeria, which is often found in raw milk and can cause miscarriage, illness, stillbirth or death of the newborn baby. The amendment lost on a party-line vote, Democrats voting in favor and all Republicans voting “no.”

The bill is supported by Americans for Prosperity. Opponents of SF 2309 include the Iowa Farm Bureau, Iowa Veterinary Medical Association, Iowa State Dairy Association, Iowa Grocery Industry Association, Iowa Environmental Health Association, Iowa Dairy Foods Association and Iowa Institute for Cooperatives. There is no House companion. [3/9: 32-15 (Yes: Republicans, Bisignano, Kinney; Absent: Goodwin, Hogg, Zaun)]

You just read:

Commerce Committee – Week 9, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.