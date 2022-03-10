Dame Dash Studios Presents A New Talk Show Starring Ana Vergara
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dame Dash Studios is currently in pre-production with a talk show that brings light and inspiration to the masses through bringing real life instant solutions to guests on this new daytime talk show. The host, Ana Vergara, formerly of Repo Radio radio show, has a way of bringing the very best out of guests by asking the right questions meant to inspire audiences all over the world. This isn’t your typical daytime talk show. With Oprah as her inspiration, Ana began her talk show career on radio in 2012 on 106.7 FM, where she produced her own show bringing inspiring stories and showcasing up and coming new artists. After being discovered by a newly positioned Producer at Dame Dash Studios, Liana Mendoza, her career is taking new heights with taking Ana Vergara’s inspiration to a new level. Dame Dash has absolutely provided a slew of new voices to be heard who have been working diligently in their own path and right. Dame Dash is allowing hard working individuals with a vision on his platform and through his new partnership with Fox Soul, which many new faces are thankful for.
2014 brought new horizons for Ana as she became a talk show host for “Every Way Woman” and is known for her signature red rose, she is an influential public figure and speaker and an award winning “Latina of Influence” receiving numerous awards including Hispanic Lifestyle TV Show along with other influential recipients such as Eva Longoria and Constance Marie.
“Ana Vergara is among her peers by getting her own talk show. This career move is long overdue and I am honored that Dame Dash has put me in such a position to make dreams come true for others,” says Mendoza. “This is the very first time we have a Latina with her own talk show. It’s a very exciting time to make history.”
Some of Ana Vergara's inspirations for wanting to become a talk show host have been Loni Love and Oprah Winfrey. Loni had taken the time to sit down with Vergara and give her some advice on her way to the top. Pictured below:
