The Salvation Army and The City of San Bernardino Rapidly Rehoused 171 Families

San Bernardino City representatives accepting an award from The Salvation Army as its Partner of the Year, recognizing their collaboration to reduce homelessness in San Bernardino. (Left to right) Chad Holgate - Police Officer, Eric Levitt – City Manager,

The City of San Bernardino is The Salvation Army’s Partner of the Year

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Salvation Army of San Bernardino County recently named the City of San Bernardino its partner of the year at the Salvation Army’s annual red kettle kickoff, honoring the city for its outstanding service, partnership, and commitment to supporting the organization’s mission to end homelessness.“We are incredibly grateful to The Salvation Army for recognizing the City of San Bernardino as its Partner of the Year,” said Mayor Helen Tran. “This honor reflects our commitment to serving families, uplifting our most vulnerable residents, and strengthening neighborhoods. We are proud to have the Salvation Army as a partner.”The City’s remarkable partnership in funding and staffing has significantly contributed to the success of The Salvation Army’s initiatives, particularly by helping us rapidly rehouse 171 families through various deposit and rental assistance programs. “35,871 nights of shelter were provided to families and children experiencing homelessness,” said Major Adam Morales, Commander of the San Bernardino Corps.Last year, The Salvation Army assisted 28,201 people in 25,022 households, provided 113,400 meals, and distributed groceries to 10,801 households. 3,513 children took part in educational and recreational programs.The City continues its partnership with The Salvation Army in 2026 to rapidly rehouse and shelter more people.“We reach out and contact unhoused people wherever they may be, and we spend time to get to know them and their individual concerns and needs. We take an individualized case-management approach. Sometimes, it’s a Department of Motor Vehicles Identification Voucher, a phone call or text; other times, it's advocating for behavioral health services or assisting with placement in permanent housing.”“We get done what needs to be done and help connect the dots so that those we serve don’t fall through the cracks,” said Major Morales.“There are many reasons people may be homeless, and a variety of circumstances that may get in the way of providing shelter for someone. We work through the barriers and get people shelter,” said Major Morales.The Salvation Army welcomes donations of food, clothing, toys, and money, which can be dropped off at The Hospitality House, 925 W. 10th Street, San Bernardino, or at the Citadel office, 838 Alta Street, Redlands. Donations can also be made online at SBCSVA.org. If you are Hungry, Homeless, or Hopeless, The Salvation Army can help. Call (909) 792-6868.About the Salvation Army San Bernardino CorpsThe Salvation Army is one of the largest charitable and service organizations in the world, serving San Bernardino since 1888, and supports those in need without discrimination.The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the Universal Christian Church and offers holistic programs for individuals without discrimination. They serve the cities of Bloomington, Colton, Grand Terrace, Highland, Loma Linda, Mentone, Redlands, Rialto, San Bernardino, and Yucaipa, as well as Big Bear, Blue Jay, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, and other mountain communities.

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