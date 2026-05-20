Historic San Bernardino Building Becomes New Headquarters for Valdez Educational Services

(L-R) Aaron Valdez, Chad Brammer, Rikke Van Johnson, Joe Baca Jr., Kea Johnson, Heather Johnson, Kelle Johnson, Arthur Johnson & Kurt Lewis dedicate Valdez headquarters to Bonnie Johnson. Photo: Chris Sloan Photo Caption: Kea Johnson, Bonnie Johnson’s daughter, cuts the ribbon with Valdez Educational Services President Aaron Valdez to celebrate the dedication of Valdez’s headquarters to Bonnie Johnson. Photo by Chris Sloan Photo Caption: (left to right) Valdez Educational Services President Aaron Valdez, with Johnson’s daughter, Kea Johnson and granddaughter, Kelle Johnson, welcomes participants. Photo by Chris Sloan

Valdez Educational Services opens its new headquarters, honoring civil rights leader Bonnie Johnson and the long fight for educational equity she helped lead.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a moving ceremony that blended celebration, reflection, and community unity, Valdez Educational Services dedicated its new headquarters facility on Friday, May 15, to Bonnie Cherie Johnson, a trailblazing civil rights advocate and champion of educational equity for Black and Brown children in San Bernardino.Johnson helped lead school boycotts, protests, and lawsuits that ultimately forced the desegregation of San Bernardino public schools. The new Valdez headquarters served as Johnson’s command center. Valdez Educational Services has refurbished the site to serve as a beacon of academic empowerment.Aaron Valdez, President and founder of Valdez Educational Services, opened the ceremony by saying, “Valdez Educational Services is honored to work in the building that a civil rights icon used as her base of operations. We will use this facility for tutoring and student mentoring. Our goal is to equip students with the tools to succeed in employment and in life, providing interventions that will positively impact their future.”Valdez recounted how his team searched for months for the right location. The building was discovered by his wife and office manager, Eva. Only later, through conversations with Dr. Gwen Dowdy-Rogers, Chair of the San Bernardino County Board of Education, did he learn of its profound historical significance.“What began as a practical search for space became something much more meaningful,” Valdez said. “As we transferred ownership and planned this ribbon-cutting event, it felt like things had come full circle with what Bonnie Johnson had done and with our company’s mission.”Valdez Educational Services specializes in supporting foster youth, students experiencing homelessness, and students with special needs, while serving all children ages K-12 with highly individualized, one-on-one tutoring and mentoring. Services are delivered directly in homes, parks, hotels, or wherever students are located, with no barriers, operating seven days a week to ensure accessibility.Valdez Educational Services is known statewide for comprehensive tutoring and mentoring, serving school districts from San Bernardino to Madera County in the Central Valley.The dedication event brought together elected officials, educators, community leaders, and the Johnson family to commemorate the transformation of a historic building into a modern center for personalized education and student support.Dr. Dowdy-Rogers, Chair of the San Bernardino County Board of Education, delivered heartfelt remarks, describing Bonnie Johnson as a “mother to me.”“I knew Bonnie and her husband personally as prayer warriors in church and as strong community leaders,” Dr. Dowdy-Rogers said. “We cannot forget whose shoulders we stand on. If they had not fought for us, we would not be here today… Aaron is carrying that torch.”San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., a former Rialto public-school teacher with 15 years of experience working with special-needs and high-challenge students, praised the Valdez family’s investment.“This is an investment in human beings,” Supervisor Baca stated. “Government and educational entities cannot do it alone. Individuals like Valdez Educational Services provide this type of help. It’s about helping people; it takes a village. He added, “This work brings encouragement, support, and a sense of comfort to families who need it most.”Kurt Lewis, representing Congressman Pete Aguilar, presented two certificates of recognition. One honored Valdez Educational Services for its “commitment to educational excellence and empowering students.” The second recognized the Johnson family for Bonnie’s “legacy and the commitment of the League of Mothers to educational impact.”“This facility will serve as a landmark to the history of our community and as hope for future generations,” the congressional certificate reads.Family members shared emotional reflections that moved many in attendance. Kea Johnson, Bonnie’s daughter, described her mother’s extraordinary philanthropy — giving away millions while never losing her drive to lift others.“She used to look out that window and say she had gone from dirt roads to paved roads,” Kea recalled. “She wanted all of us to have a chance at the American dream. We only get there if we lift each other up.”Heather Johnson, Bonnie’s granddaughter and an educator, spoke warmly about playing in the building as a child.“This used to be my playground. To have this place become an education center is something very warm and dear to our hearts,” she said. “My grandmother showed me that legacy is not only about what you leave behind, but also about the paths you help clear for others. Her path is still lighting the way.”Bonnie Johnson’s nephew, Rikki Van Johnson, water commissioner and former San Bernardino Council Member, Kimberly Calvin, also offered powerful tributes describing Bonnie as a strategic, behind-the-scenes force, a strong Black woman leader who mentored many and treated them like family. Calvin noted the deep connections between Bonnie Johnson and other pioneering women like her Aunt, Vivian Nash Dukes, who developed affordable housing on the west side.The ceremony concluded with a ribbon-cutting led by Aaron Valdez and Kea Johnson, joined by members of the Johnson family members and elected officials. Attendees then enjoyed facility tours, lunch, and conversations about the continuing work ahead.In closing, Aaron Valdez reflected on the day’s true purpose: “I hope that we’ve honored Ms. Bonnie Johnson today. That was my goal above all else. I just hope we carry her legacy forward by continuing to serve the children of San Bernardino City, and beyond.”The new Valdez Educational Services facility stands as both a tribute to the past and a beacon for the future, a place where individualized support helps vulnerable students overcome barriers and reach their full potential, just as Bonnie Johnson envisioned decades ago.Here is the link to 100+ photos with a caption sheet from the dedication in high and low resolution.About Valdez Educational ServicesValdez Educational Services provides tutoring, mentoring, and student support services designed to improve academic outcomes and expand educational opportunity. Through partnerships with schools, districts, families, and community stakeholders, the organization works to deliver accessible, student-centered support that promotes academic growth and long-term success.The organization’s services are offered free of charge to students when funded by school districts, with additional options for direct parental payments when district partnerships are pending or unavailable. Scholarships are also available for low-income families, further demonstrating the organization’s dedication to accessible educational support.

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