John Sloan - President Globalscope Partners Globalscope Partners, a network of 55 independent M&A firms, located in 48 countries, completed a record-setting 226 M&A transactions during 2021, valued at more than $8 billion. Globalscope Partners from around the world gather twice annually to discuss potential M&A transactions. Dinner and Deals – Globalscope partners from across the globe gathered in Delhi, India to collaborate on potential transactions and renew old friendships.

Globalscope is an international family of independent M&A firms which enables us to directly connect to buyers, sellers, and financial sources worldwide.” — John Sloan

Global M&A Network Executes 226 Transactions Valued at more than $8 Billion

MARCH 10, 2022 - Thousands of businesses worldwide rebounded during 2021 from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic throughout 2020. Hundreds of those companies successfully utilized members of Globalscope Partners, a network of 55 international M&A firms, resulting in a new Globalscope record for M&A transactions. There were 226 transactions executed across a wide variety of industries and sub-sectors, valued at more than $8 billion.

With independent member firms located around the world, Globalscope partners helped hundreds of middle market business owners secure funding, buy and sell businesses, and capitalize on financial opportunities as a result of the Globalscope network. The largest single transaction was valued at $1.4 billion.

John Sloan, President of Globalscope, explains how members thrived to set new records during the pandemic.

“Globalscope is an international family of independent M&A firms which enables us to directly connect to buyers, sellers, and financial sources worldwide. If the capital markets in one region are not optimal, Globalscope partners engage their worldwide network of members to find other strategic and financial opportunities for their clients around the globe.

It is a tier-one organization that works extremely well worldwide, resulting in numerous cross-border transactions. Globalscope Partners provides its members and clients a global advantage in the marketplace,” concluded Sloan.

Globalscope members are dedicated to making clients’ dreams a reality through their core values of openness and camaraderie, relentless entrepreneurialism, and tier-one brand quality. Members are entrepreneurs and experienced business executives with in-depth knowledge of local markets as well as corporate and financial investors worldwide.

Highlighted transaction for 2021: Globalscope members Karabin Impello, (Norway), Carlsquare GmbH, (Germany), and Heal Partners (Hungary) collaborated to represent all parties in NORBIT ASA’s acquisition of iData Kft and iTrack. The aggregate value exceeded $17 Million.



Globalscope members are located across the world in Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Colombia, Cyprus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, Norway, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Thailand, Turkey, UK, Ukraine, Uruguay, USA, Vietnam, and Uzbekistan.

About Globalscope Partners - Founded in 1987, Globalscope is an international family of expert M&A advisors, located across 48 countries, working in trusted partnership with clients. Globalscope includes 55 independent, successful firms of like-minded entrepreneurs with deep local-market roots and world class sector expertise. With more than 10,000 private company deals completed, the organization’s 30+ year track record demonstrates Globalscope members’ ability to deliver optimal deal terms and superior valuation for clients.

