Victor Issa, Award-Winning Sculptor, Crafts Ten-Foot Bronze Monument for California University titled “The Lost Sheep"

Victor Issa finishes the monument The Lost Sheep, which was installed at La Sierra University in Riverside, California. Sculptor Victor Issa at his studio upon completion of the clay work of The Lost Sheep.

La Sierra University, Riverside, CA received another hallmark of Issa's collection embodying Christ-focused life through sculpted biblical masterpieces.

You thought you were lost. But I’ve got you.”” — — Award-Winning Sculptor, Victor Issa

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 15, 2022, award-winning sculptor Victor Issa unveiled a ten-foot bronze monument at La Sierra University in Riverside, CA, kicking off the university's centennial celebration. The sculpture's name is "The Lost Seep."

La Sierra University, Riverside, CA commissioned the sculptor to complete a long-planned trilogy of sculptures depicting three parables spoken by Jesus as reported in Luke's Gospel (chapter 15). The Prodigal Son was the first to be created and installed. The late Alan Collins sculpted this magnificent work. Later, Issa was commissioned to sculpt a rendition of the Lost Coin tale, which was dedicated in 2017. All three sculptures are monumental in scale.

Issa used reference material he captured while visiting the Holy Land in 2019, which included images of a young shepherd boy holding a lamb, as well as details of olive trees and rock.

The sculpture depicts a youthful man climbing up out of a rocky ravine while holding the lamb close to his heart. Hands and legs depict recent bleeding wounds inflicted while retrieving the animal from the thorny terrain.

The focus of the work is powerfully captured in the countenance of the shepherd and the surrendered posture of the lamb. With a subtle and nuanced expression, the shepherd appears to be whispering to the lamb: “You thought you were lost. But I’ve got you. I will always want you right here with me. You have nothing to worry about.”

Victor Issa is one of the foremost figurative sculptors in America today and is heralded for his remarkable ability to make bronze appear alive. His artistic hallmark “Creating Living Bronze” is the embodiment of his life-focused spirituality, respect for the human figure, love of life, passion for perfection, and an undaunted perseverance.

Victor has been sculpting professionally for more than 30 years. His works have been featured in shows and exhibitions across America since 1985. Victor’s sculptures are displayed in private and public collections worldwide.

Active in the fine arts community, Victor was co-founder and presided as president of the Loveland Sculpture Invitational Show & Sale during most of its 23-year history.

Contact Issa for a commissioned creation 800.720.4772 at www.VictorIssa.com.