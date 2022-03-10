Violations of the Houthi militia against women symposium

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a symposium organized by the Yemeni Coalition of Independent Women, and 8th March Yemeni Union Women, on the occasion of International Women's Day, Tuesday March 8th, 2022 in Geneva, Activists and academics, confirmed that, the Houthi caused the displacement of thousands of women.

In addition to the hundreds of thousands of women, who left their homes to escape the brutality of the Houthi militia, which led to tens of thousands of female students dropping out of education.



The Secretary-General of the International Cohesion for defending Rights and Liberties, Mr.Magdi Al-Akwa, said that "the file of women prisoners in Houthi prisons ,It contains reprehensible crimes against humanity. And painful facts about what women have suffered and are still suffering in those detention centers. Which made a number of organizations feel the responsibility, and the need to address violations related to women's rights in Yemen”.



While the international expert and Professor at SIT, Faculty of Medicine University of Geneva, Dr.Astrid Stuckelberger confirmed that, the Houthi militias have killed many women in Yemen since his coup.

For her part, the head of the Yemeni Coalition of Independent Women Dr.Wesam BA Sondowah, revealed a statistic about the number of abductees in the prisons of the Houthi militia. The number of female detainees reached more than 1181, and the violations varied between killing, mutilation, detention, arrest, kidnapping, torture, and sexual violence, as the female detainees were raped before Supervisors in militia prisons.



Dr.Wesam BA Sondowah stressed the need to put pressure on the terrorist Houthi militia, before starting any peace talks , and immediately releasing all female detainees in Houthi prisons, and stopping threatening women activists and women human rights defenders in Yemen.



In addition, the head of the Broken Chair Organization, Dr. Arwa Al-Khattabi, emphasized that the Houthis' first goal after the coup, was to destroy Yemeni women and destroy their achievements, as militias arrested many women, deprived them of jobs, and many women were deprived of salaries.



Dr.Al-Khattabi, conveyed the suffering of the kidnapped in the prisons of the Houthi militia, Intisar Al Hammadi, 19 years old, who worked in the field of fashion shows.

Houthi militia had arrested the Yemeni artist, Intisar Al-Hammadi, on February 20, 2021, at a new security point, by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia in Sanaa, in arbitrary conditions.

