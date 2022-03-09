Governor Ivey Awards Additional $80 Million to Hospitals and Nursing Homes

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday awarded an additional $80 million of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to provide reimbursements for the state’s hospitals and nursing homes. This will support two grant programs of up to $40 million each, one administered by the Alabama Hospital Association and the other by the Alabama Nursing Home Association.

“Alabama is showing the rest of the country that we can learn to live with this virus and move on with living our lives. As we close the door on this thing, I once again give my utmost appreciation and thanks to the medical professionals and staff in our hospitals and nursing homes across the state,” said Governor Ivey. “These men and women, no doubt, deserve our praise for getting us through this. I commend the Alabama Legislature for appropriating these dollars to continue helping our hospitals and nursing homes get back on their feet.”

The $40 million designated for Alabama hospitals will be distributed by the Alabama Hospital Association on a reimbursement basis. It will be for the purpose of responding to or mitigating the covid-19 pandemic and public health emergency.

“For two years, Alabama’s hospitals and their staff have remained at the forefront of pandemic response, providing care to their communities 24-hours-a-day, 7 days a week” said Don Williamson, MD, President and CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association. “Alabama’s hospitals are grateful for the $40 million appropriated during the most recent special session. This financial assistance is part of the ongoing commitment of the administration and the Alabama legislature to ensure Alabama’s hospitals remain operational, preserving access to care for all Alabamians.”

The $40 million designated for Alabama nursing homes will be distributed by the Alabama Nursing Home Association on a reimbursement basis. It will be for the purpose of responding to or mitigating the covid-19 pandemic and public health emergency.

“On behalf of Alabama long-term care sector, I thank Governor Ivey, the Alabama Legislature and the Department of Finance for allocating these funds to nursing homes and their consistent support throughout the pandemic,” said Alabama Nursing Home Association President & CEO Brandon Farmer. “Governor Ivey has shown unwavering support to nursing homes throughout the pandemic. These funds will enable nursing homes to continue their recovery and provide the high-quality care patients and residents deserve.”

Alabama received $2.1 million in ARPA funds, and the Alabama Legislature appropriated $80 million from Alabama’s State Fiscal Recovery Fund for these programs.

