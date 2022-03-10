Submit Release
Carnival Xhibition Gives Rise To A Brand New Music Genre Called Bone Rock

Carnival Xhibition

Carnival Xhibition aims to overcome cultural barriers with its new music genre called Bone Rock.

UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carnival Xhibition offers a wide range of music styles, from alternative funk to alternative rock music and a hint on folk. They are breaking barriers with a completely new style of the music genre called Bone Rock, which is a mix of rock, funk, and soul.

Lashawn grew up in a musically inclined family consisting of a musician father and a dancer mother. This family background highly inspired and motivated her to become a musician.

Daniel Edell, a guitarist, and songwriter, developed his passion for music when he was around 12 years of age. He played trombone with his school band. Slowly he developed his passion for music and ultimately started working with Lashawn in Carnival Xhibition.

With Carnival Xhibition, the two embarked on a quest to overcome cultural barriers. The music the duo creates shows that people from different backgrounds can make magic.

The musical style of Carnival Xhibition can be characterized as fun and uplifting. They have wide variations in their musical styles, and the acoustic shows provide the audiences with an intimate feeling. The audiences can relate to their music and amazing lyrics. The wide range in their musical presentations further appeals to the sensibilities of the audiences.

About Carnival Xhibition:
Carnival Xhibition is a music artist duo comprised of Lashawn Bowens (aka Slickfoot) and Daniel Edell based in Orlando, Florida. They play various styles of music ranging from folk to alternative rock and funk music with a hint of folk music. Their inspiration for folk music is Mumford and Sons, and the inspiration for alternative rock comes from Red Hot Chili Peppers and Tina Turner. By mixing rock, funk, and soul music they have created a brand new music genre called Bone Rock.

