Cindy Long, USDA Food and Nutrition Service Administrator, Awarded National CACFP Sponsors Association Friend of CACFP
Thanks to the passion and dedication of the CACFP community, millions of our nation’s children have greater access to healthy meals and snacks that set them up to thrive.”ROUND ROCK, TX, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is honored to present the award this year to the Administrator of the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, Cindy Long, on April 19, 2022 at the National Child Nutrition Virtual Conference.
The Friend of CACFP Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated a commitment to supporting and improving the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) through leadership and initiative. In the past, this award has been presented to Congressman David Trone, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Congressman Bobby Scott, Congressman James McGovern, Senator Robert Casey, Representative Marcia Fudge, Senator Debbie Stabenow and Senator Amy Klobuchar. These individuals have made significant and demonstrable contributions to the CACFP through advocacy, legislation, education or professional endeavors that exemplify a positive impact or advancement of the national child nutrition programs.
In September of 2021, Ms. Long was appointed Administrator for the Food and Nutrition Service. She most recently served as Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) Acting Administrator, and has had extensive experience with FNS, including serving as Deputy Administrator for Child Nutrition Programs. In this role, she led FNS’ implementation of the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act, the most significant restructuring of these programs in decades and a legislative centerpiece of the Obama-Biden Administration’s nutrition initiatives. Previously, she held various other program management and research positions in FNS.
Ms. Long is pleased to accept the Friend of CACFP Award commenting, “It is an honor and a privilege to partner with these child nutrition ambassadors through my role at Food and Nutrition Service as we work together to combat hunger, improve nutrition, and lift up families for a better tomorrow. Thanks to the passion and dedication of the CACFP community, millions of our nation’s children have greater access to healthy meals and snacks that set them up to thrive.”
NCA appreciates Ms. Long’s diligent work to protect and strengthen child nutrition programs in our country. Without her commitment, support, and leadership, CACFP would not be the program it is today.
The National Child Nutrition Conference will be held in New Orleans, LA, from April 18-22, 2022 where over 1,800 members of the child nutrition community will gather in person and virtually for an incredible few days of training. For 36 years, NCA has hosted this conference in order to provide unparalleled education and networking opportunities specific to the child nutrition community.
Since 1986, the NCA is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the CACFP. NCA provides education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. NCA strives to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors and their supervising government agencies.
