Restrictions Posted on Route 208 in Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today restrictions have been posted on the Route 208 bridge on Johnston Run in Springfield Township, Mercer County.

They bridge is now restricted to one truck at a time. The restriction was implemented after a routine inspection uncovered deterioration to the bridge.

Creating the restriction will reduce strain on the bridge and will preserve safety until repairs or a replacement can occur.

The Route 208 bridge is a 22-foot, single-span, steel I-beam structure. It was built in 1935 and widened in 1984. It is classified as fair condition. Approximately 3,900 vehicles use the bridge daily, on average.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

