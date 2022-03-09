Route 3008 (Arbutus Avenue) Resurfacing Project Begins in Cambria County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Quaker Sales, Inc., of Johnstown, will begin pavement preservation work on Route 3008 (Arbutus Avenue) between Route 756 and Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) on Monday, March 14, in Richland Township, Cambria County.

Starting Monday, the contractor will begin work in the area of Route 3008 (Arbutus Avenue) and Hostetler Road, for pavement preservation of 1.9 miles of roadway. Work includes drainage upgrades, milling of asphalt overlay and resurfacing, pavement markings, signing upgrades and a waterline relocation.

Work will take place under daylight flagging operations. Delays are possible within the work area.

All work on this $2.3 million project is expected to be completed by late-June 2022. Work is weather dependent.

Media contact: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101