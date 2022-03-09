Berks County: Lane Shifting on US 222

​County: Berks Municipality: Maxatawny Twp. Road name: US 222 at Long Lane Between: - and - Type of work: Other Work being done by: Local Permittee Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane shifting with traffic control at intersection. Delays may occur, please use caution. Work is part of a Highway Occupancy Permit. Start date: 3/10/22 Est completion date: 3/11/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update:

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

