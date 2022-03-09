Submit Release
New Data Mynt Crypto Payment Processing Platform Gives Merchants Simple, Stable Crypto Payments

Merchants and enterprises can immediately accept crypto payments with the new Data Mynt's simple, stable crypto payment processing solution.

You don’t even have to understand crypto to use our payment platform. It’s a classic win-win. Customers like paying with crypto, and businesses like paying customers, plus the lower fees.”
— Data Mynt CEO Alex Christian
OAKLAND, CA, US, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retailers and enterprises now have a simple, stable way to adopt crypto payments using the new crypto payment processing solution from Data Mynt, a recognized provider of cryptocurrency payment products. Data Mynt’s solution is a robust in-store and Cloud-native crypto form of payment option for global retailers that’s designed for seamless integration.

Data Mynt’s patent pending technology enables merchants and enterprises to expand their payment options for their customers and partners while allowing the parties to keep significantly more of their crypto assets when transacting on public blockchains. At the same time, it reduces payment processing costs and eliminates frictions such as chargebacks and crypto price volatility.

Blockchain, wallet and asset-agnostic, the new payment processor enables customers to pay in the manner they choose—using their mobile crypto wallet, blockchain and cryptocurrency-of-choice. Ethereum Mainnet was the first blockchain to go live.

“You don’t even have to understand crypto to use our payment platform,” noted Data Mynt CEO Alex Christian. “It’s just a classic win-win. Customers like paying with crypto, and businesses like paying customers, plus the lower fees of crypto transactions.”

The dedicated Data Mynt global sales team began rolling out its payment platform in Q1 of 2022.


About Data Mynt
Data Mynt is a crypto payment processor based in Oakland, California. Its wallet, asset and blockchain-agnostic solutions offer partners and merchants an omnichannel approach to accepting crypto payments free from volatility and the risks and costs of traditional payment methods. The Data Mynt payment platform is also designed to streamline implementation via API, branded web page, iFrame and merchant app, while consistently delivering a seamless customer experience. DataMynt.com

Faiza Chaudhry
Data Mynt
+1 707-653-6498
Faiza@DataMynt.com
