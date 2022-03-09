'Catch 22' with Jaye Madison

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twin sister duo Jaye Madison is here with their brand new single, ‘Catch 22’, released on February 22nd, 2022! It is the first single off of their long awaited upcoming debut album produced by Multi- Platinum Grammy Award winning Mikal Blue and bassist of Top-charting band Toad the Wet Sprocket, Dean Dinning. This coming of age song creates an introspective experience for the listener as the lyrics take you on a journey of nostalgia back to the confusion and hopefulness of early adulthood. It also acts as a sigh of relief for those in their early twenties hearing these twenty - something year old sisters sing about the reality of not having life figured out just yet.

Southeast Texas born and raised twins, Jordan and Madison Skinner, drew upon their southern influences to create their own unique brand of Country. Blues, rock, and folk all contribute to their contemporary country sound. Nashville based, they are focused on writing and recording all of their original music written together, building a fan base in love with their live vocals and sister harmonies, while surpassing 100k streams on Spotify with their previous release, ‘Down’.

“Between them is a balance of true talent, tenacity, humility, and hard work. There is real magic when these sisters sing together. This combined with real stories of life and love in their songwriting is beyond their years and a recipe for truly beautiful music. I am so inspired by our project and look forward to great things for Jaye Madison.” - Mikal Blue, Multi- platinum Grammy Award winning Producer (Colbie Caillat, Jason Mraz, OneRepublic, Five for Fighting.)