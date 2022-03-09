Artwork by Warwick Center for the Arts' members are on exhibit at the state art gallery

Providence, RI— An art exhibit by the Warwick Center for the Arts, featuring many RI members, is currently on display until March 23 at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill, which is on the main floor of the state's Administration Building in Providence.

Some 35 artists, representing many cities and towns (the majority are from Warwick, East Greenwich and Providence) and additional artists from Massachusetts, have their artwork currently on display. The work ranges from painting, drawing, mixed media, collage, sculpture and printmaking.

The participating artists Lynne Albright, Jeannine Anderson, Barbara Canning, Jean Duffy, Vera Gierke, Ann-Marie Gillett, Victoria Guerina, Elaine Hardman, Eric Hovermale, Bonnie Jaffe, Marc Jaffe, Mitchell Kaplan, Daniel Lake, Eveline Luppi, Janet Maher, Claire Marschak, Patricia Martucci, Krzysztof Mathews, Wells Moore, Paul Murray, Nancy Nielsen, Kimberly Novino, Michael Pekala, John Pitocco, Aileen M. Quinn, Pamela Rojas, Danielle Salisbury, Beverly Silva, Sheila Smith, Alexandra Spano, Rebecca Hamilton Stockdill, Renee Syed, Donna Trombetti, Jessica Wheeler, Cindy Wilson.

"I know that I speak for all the participating artists that we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to exhibit our work as a group in this beautiful gallery in Providence." said Danielle Salisbury, Executive Director of the Warwick Center for the Arts.

Exhibit details What: Warwick Center for the Arts (WCFA) Members Show II at the Atrium Gallery When: Open to the public, weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through March 23. Where: The Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill is on the first floor of the state Administration Building in Providence.

Warwick Center for the Arts unites the community through the arts. We connect all ages and abilities to a variety of arts activities through exhibits, educational programs and cultural experiences. Emerging and established artists will find a unique and inviting space in which to share their creative vision with the community.

The Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill was developed to exhibit the work of Rhode Island artists in the State Capitol Complex. It hosts exhibits on a rotating basis, in partnership with several state agencies & organizations. The art gallery enhances Capitol Hill as a destination point for visitors, as well as for the many people who visit Administration offices or attend conferences at One Capitol Hill. It also enriches the work environment for the hundreds of state workers who spend their workday in the building.