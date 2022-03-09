Attorney General Miller Honors Salisbury As A Consumer Protection Hero
March 9, 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa - This is not a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It is being shared in partnership with the Iowa Attorney General's Office as DPS employee Tina Salisbury was honored as a Consumer Protection Hero a recognition ceremony held March 9, 2022.
(SEE PHOTOS BELOW)
Photo: L to R: Representative Stan Gustafson, Recipient Spencer Chapman, Attorney General Tom Miller, Recipient Mary Stogdill and Recipient Tina Salisbury.
Attorney General Tom Miller congratulates Consumer Protection Hero award recipient Tina Salisbury, a member of the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.