AG Knudsen encourages Montanans to research charity before donating to Ukraine efforts

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen is encouraging Montanans donating to relief efforts in Ukraine to take precautions to ensure they support legitimate charities. It is very likely that scammers will set up fake operations to take advantage of those attempting to help the people of Ukraine during this time.

“Unfortunately, scammers are always ready to use the latest crisis to try and take advantage of Montanans’ good will. We have no reason to think the war in Ukraine will be any different,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Keep the signs of scams in mind, always do your research before donating so that your money goes to the right place, and contact our Office of Consumer Protection if you suspect a scam.”

When conducting a charity scam, scammers will typically call or email stating they are seeking a donation for what may sound like a well-known charity or for a current event – like the war in Ukraine. Scammers will oftentimes put pressure on prospective donors to donate immediately and refuse to provide details on the charity and how the money will be spent. In some instances, scammers may try to confuse the consumer by thanking them for a pledge they don’t remember making. The most common forms of donations charity scammers will ask for are cash, courier, money wires, or cryptocurrency.

To avoid falling victim to a charity scam, keep these tips in mind:

Do not rush to give to a charity and ask callers to provide information by mail. Do research on the charity’s name online with words like “complaint” and “scam.”

Contact the charity directly for answers on charity details and monetary allocations as some charity calls come from a paid fundraiser rather than the organization.

Ask questions about the charity’s website, address, and mission. Do not be afraid to ask what percentage of donation goes to services rather than fundraising and where the services are provided.

Do not pay with wire transfers, gift cards, or cash. If donating online, make sure the website is secure.

After a donation is made, review bank and credit card statements to ensure the amount charged is the amount donated and keep all records of donations.

Do not trust caller ID. Listen carefully to the call and write down details to research before donating.

Before donating on social media or crowdfunding sites, research the person who posted the link or made the request. Do not assume it is legitimate because a friend posted it. If the post has a link, research the link and see where the money goes.

Utilize organizations like Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, and Candid to research charities. To find out if a charity has registered with the IRS as a tax-exempt organization visit: https://www.irs.gov/charities-non-profits/tax-exempt-organization-search

Charity fundraiser calls must follow specific rules: Only contact consumers between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Must disclose the name of the charity and purpose of call. Cannot deceive consumers regarding fundraiser’s connection to charity, mission or purpose of charity, donation is tax deductive, how donation will be used, and charities’ affiliations to government.



Montanans can report any phone, email, or mail scams to the Montana Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection at https://app.doj.mt.gov/OCPPortal/?q=node/396, [email protected], or (406) 444-4500 or toll free at (800) 481-6896.

The Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) has received 29 calls and reports since January 2021 regarding charity scams. Last year, the Office of Consumer Protection fielded 945 scam complaints and successfully saved Montanans from losing more than $1.3 million, including $869,600 that was recovered for Montanans who were victimized by scammers and $465,579 in prevented loss for consumers who called inquiring about whether they were being scammed.