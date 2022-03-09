More about Carr Announces Indictment in Chatham County for Theft by Taking

Submit Release
ATLANTA, GA — Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the indictment of Carl Motin on three counts of Theft by Taking. Motin is alleged to have overpaid his taxes by knowingly writing checks on an account with insufficient funds and to have subsequently cashed the refund checks.

“We will always stand up to protect taxpayer dollars, no matter the amount, and we will not hesitate to prosecute individuals who cheat the system,” said Carr. “With tax season underway, we are sending a strong message that those who try to defraud our state government will be found and held responsible for their actions. We are committed to rooting out fraud and deception wherever it may occur, and we look forward to presenting our case in court.”

The Attorney General’s Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit presented evidence to a Chatham County grand jury resulting in Motin’s indictment* on Feb. 23, 2022. Specifically, the indictment charges the defendant with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties. 

Theft by Taking, O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2:

  • Count 1 (felony) – Imprisonment between 1-5 years
  • Count 2 (misdemeanor) – Up to 12 months in custody and/or a fine of $1,000
  • Count 3 (misdemeanor) – Up to 12 months in custody and/or a fine of $1,000

This case was investigated by the Georgia Department of Revenue. The indictment can be found Download this pdf file. here , and no further information about the investigation or about Motin’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.

