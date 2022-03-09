ION PRO Services is Proud to Announce ISO 9001:2015 Certification
With the ISO 9001:2015 Certification, ION PRO Services proves its commitment to providing quality service and products to its clients, customers, and employees.
One of our core values is clarity and being ISO certified supports this value with processes and procedures that help us achieve consistent safety and quality for our clients.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ION PRO Services LLC, a premier turnkey provider of hot tap and line stop services to the oil & gas industries, has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management) certification this month. By meeting the criteria of these standards, ION PRO Services proves its commitment to providing quality service and products to its clients, customers, and employees.
— Ken Breaux
Ken Breaux, Founder, and CEO of ION PRO Services, is proud of this achievement, hoping for more ISO Certifications to follow. “ION PRO Services is excited to have earned this certification,” Breaux stated. “One of our core values is clarity and being ISO certified supports this value with processes and procedures that help us achieve consistent safety and quality for our clients.”
ION PRO Services, LLC is dedicated to offering expert solutions backed by repeatable practices to ensure safe, reliable, and high-quality products that will suit your hot tap and line stop project needs. The company works with industry experts and additional experts on their team – to collaborate with the client's team to ensure that expectations are not only met but exceeded with a focus on quality, strategic direction, and critical decision making.
The ISO 9001:2015 is the world's most popular and sought-out quality management system standard. It helps businesses like ION PRO Services, LLC prove their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer statutory and regulatory requirements.
The ISO 9001:2015 certification specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization (ION PRO Services, LLC):
a) demonstrates its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, and
b) aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the practical application of the system, including processes for improving the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.
All the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 are generic and are intended to be applicable to any organization, regardless of its type or size or the products and services it provides.
Critical components of the certification involve using the certificate to:
• Organize a QMS
• Create Satisfied Customers, Management, and Employees
• Continually Improve Their Processes
• Save Costs for the Organization and their Clients
ISO Certifications are obtained through extensive external audits performed by DNV, a world-class ISO certification organization and an independently accredited registrar company. This certification aims to enhance client and customer satisfaction by effectively applying a company's system, including processes for continued review and improvement.
“This certification gives our clients another layer of assurance that our hot tap fittings and services will meet their requirements,” Breaux said. “Achieving this certification is a reflection on our team’s commitment to following processes and procedures that produce repeatable results for our valued clients.”
ABOUT ION PRO Services, LLC
ION PRO Services is a premier turnkey provider of hot tap and line stop fittings and services to the oil, gas, and related industries. They offer a comprehensive scope of expert solutions for pipeline intervention needs. Their proven approach is safe, reliable, and cost-effective and is verified and backed by a perfect safety record. They offer expert solutions from industry experts that will address your routine and unique hot tap and line stop projects. You can expect them to be focused on your needs and your project’s success. Their single-minded pursuit of field service excellence has one focal point – you, our customer.
