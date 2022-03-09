Maverick Payments Announces Integrated Partnership with Fluid Pay

New Partnership Expands Integrated Solutions Offerings

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maverick Payments, a full-service payment processor with industry-leading technology announces integration by Fluid Pay to Maverick’s proprietary ACH platform. The partnership expands the number of payment options oﬀered to Fluid Pay users and enables Maverick Payments’ merchants to access the full Fluid Pay platform for their payment processing needs, including a customer-focused ACH experience.

“We are excited about Fluid Pay as an integrated partner to the Maverick platform, enabling our network of partners and resellers to easily leverage Fluid Pay’s cloud-based solutions suite. Merchants boarded through Maverick have a readily available integrated solution for their payments processing,” said Ben Griefer, COO of Maverick Payments. “The experience, service level, and technology that Fluid Pay oﬀers clients combined with the lightning-fast onboarding of the Maverick Dashboard is a massive win for our sales partners.”

Fluid Pay Executive Vice President Kevin Calabrese adds, "Maverick’s forward-thinking agenda and customer-focused environment sits in perfect synergy with Fluid Pay. We are excited about our certification to offer their ACH processing to all merchants boarded on our gateway. As we expand, we will continue to enhance our product offerings and align ourselves with other like-minded integration partners like Maverick!"

About Fluid Pay

Founded in 2017, Fluid Pay™ has built a secure Level 1 PCI Compliant fully cloud-based payment gateway for businesses to process transactions from a variety of different devices, ANYWHERE in the world.

With industry-leading minds, Fluid Pay™ aims to create a suite of payment industry tools with a business-centric approach in mind. It's time to simplify the complexity of payment gateways and payments industry.

Fluid Pay™ works with ISOs, VARs, MSPs, and developers of all applications. Our solution is maintained 24/7/365 keeping our partners in control at all times. At Fluid Pay™ we build our business a single partner at a time ranging from multi-million, multi-location business, to mom-and-pop shops across the globe.

The payments space does not have to be so complicated; we aim to simplify the process by offering our partners and their merchants the ability to run their business from a single platform. Let us worry about the details so you can continue to grow your business.

Our Non-Compete Commitment ensures there is no competition from the gateway and enables us to focus primarily on advancing payment technologies for our Partners.

For more information, visit FluidPay.com

About Maverick Payments

Since 2000, Maverick has worked with thousands of merchants and partners providing white-glove support and industry-leading payment processing services.

A full-service processor, all operations are handled internally, including partner and merchant support, underwriting and on-boarding, risk, and compliance monitoring.

With an industry-leading dashboard, feature-rich, and both merchant and partner-facing, Maverick makes it easy to scale in a frictionless manner while providing immense value-added features and service. Easily implemented payment processing services oﬀered to business clients that are technology-enabled, lucrative, and an overall win-win for everyone. From our proprietary payment gateway, ACH processing, and acquiring, our solution is a complete all-in-one solution from a user experience and API perspective.

Privately held, family-owned, and operated, Maverick is nimble, forward-thinking, and competitive when compared to the larger players in the space. Full-service coupled with our industry-leading technology designed to grow with your business.

For more information, visit maverickpayments.com