Popular “First Saturday” Presentation Series Returns to Arrow Rock

Popular series of presentations, lectures, and performances will resume in person on Saturday, April 2

The popular series of presentations, lectures, and performances known as "Arrow Rock First Saturdays" will resume in person on Saturday, April 2 at the Arrow Rock State Historic Site Audio Visual Room at 10:00 AM. Admission is free, and seating is limited.

April 2, 2022

Preserving a Landmark District

Presented by Friends of Arrow Rock Preservation Consultant Marty Selby and Mark Buechel, Historical Architect with the National Park Service, this significant and fascinating presentation sheds light on the origins of the Arrow Rock Historic District, what qualified the village for that designation, the benefits of that status—and the responsibility we have as citizens and stewards of the village in order to maintain that fragile standing.

May 7, 2022

Voices of Arrow Rock—Two Friends Cross Barriers: Herb Templeton and E.L. Taylor

Based on a story from the 1981 book Arrow Rock: 20th Century Frontier Town, this moving piece illuminates the story of a UM journalist as he chronicles the unlikely bond between two retired Arrow Rock citizens of very different social and ethnic backgrounds. A continuation of last year’s highly successful interpretive theatre program, Voices of Arrow Rock is sponsored by the Friends of Arrow Rock in partnership with the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre.

The First Saturday series will continue through the year with:

June 4, 2022

A presentation by the Missouri River Bird Observatory (MRBO), our beloved non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation of birds and their habitats. Details of this program will be announced soon.

July 2, 2022

A 50th Anniversary Panel About Tom Sawyer, focused on adapting Twain on stage and screen, in conjunction with a village-wide, weekend-long celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the film shooting in Arrow Rock.

August 6, 2022

The Missouri River Then (1804) and Now (2022) What was the Missouri River as seen by Lewis & Clark and other early explorers in contrast to its condition today? What happened in those intervening years, and what is happening now? Presented by retired Arrow Rock State Site Director, author, and historian Mike Dickey.

September 3, 2022

Sincerely Yours, Laura Ingalls Wilder Kathleen Boswell explores why Wilder wrote her famous Little House series and her life after the last volume. It’s a story of “making do,” as Wilder did, pulling herself up through hard work. Set in 1947, when Wilder was 80 and her husband Almanzo Wilder was still alive, it is an inspiring story for young and old alike.

October 1, 2022

Voices of Arrow Rock—The Heartbeat of Women. Sophia Murrell and Mary, an enslaved woman, share their thoughts, fears, and hopes following the October 12, 1863, Civil War skirmish at Oak Grove Plantation. This unique interpretive theatre program will be performed on the grounds of Oak Grove.

November 5, 2022

This Place of Promise: A Historian’s Perspective on 200 Years of Missouri History. Gary Kremer, author and Executive Director of the State Historical Society of Missouri, reflects on how the forces of history—time, place, race, gender, religion, and class—shaped the state of Missouri.

In December, our efforts will be devoted to the Old-Fashioned Christmas in the Village, on the second Saturday in December, the 10th.

The 2023 Arrow Rock First Saturdays Series will focus on 60th Anniversary of the May 23, 1963, designation of Arrow Rock as a National Historic Landmark.

The Arrow Rock First Saturdays series is presented by the Friends of Arrow Rock in association with the Arrow Rock State Historic Site, to promote the understanding of Missouri history through ongoing education programs and interpretive activities. Between the two organizations, they safeguard 17 historical structures in the National Historic Landmark village of Arrow Rock. Arrow Rock, Missouri, is located 14 miles north of Interstate 70 at exits 89 or 98 on U.S. Highway 41.

After the presentation, Arrow Rock village is just a few hundred feet away, with dining at Catalpa and the J. Huston Tavern, unique shopping, trails for walking and hiking, and many historic locations.

Event activities, events, and attendees are subject to change.