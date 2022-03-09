FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 2, 2022

Contact: Press@michigan.gov

Gov. Whitmer Awards MI Clean Water Grants to 9 Cities and Villages

LANSING, Mich. - Governor Gretchen Whitmer today awarded $3.5 million in MI Clean Water grants to nine Michigan cities and villages to help reduce the risk of reducing the risks associated with lead in drinking water and other improvements to better ensure safe, clean tap water for residents.

"I am proud to continue our investment in Michigan's water infrastructure under my MI Clean Water Plan," said Governor Whitmer. "The grants we are awarding today will help local communities upgrade water infrastructure, protect systems from toxic contaminants, and boost access to clean water for area residents, students, and educators alike. I will continue working to save Michigan families money and put Michiganders first by making investments in our water infrastructure."

The grants, awarded in January through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), support work including replacing lead service lines, enhancing water affordability plans, and connecting homes that have contaminated drinking water wells to safe community water supplies.

The MI Clean Water Plan is a $500 million investment announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to rebuild the state's water infrastructure to help provide clean, affordable water to Michiganders through investments in communities.

It addresses water infrastructure issues that Michigan faces, such as lead-laden water service lines, toxic contamination like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), undersized sewers, failing septic systems, unaffordable water rates, and constrained local budgets.

The drinking water quality portion of this historic investment already has been approved and includes $102.1 million in federal dollars for lead service line replacement in low-income communities, along with $105 million for General Fund programs that address PFAS or other contaminants, planning and/or rate studies, asset management plan development and lead service line identification. The governor continues to advocate for a $290 million Wastewater Protection program that would be funded through existing bonding authority.

More than half of EGLE's budget is invested in Michigan communities in the form of financial assistance to help address water infrastructure and other efforts to protect the environment and health.

"Rebuilding Michigan's critical infrastructure must be a cooperative endeavor from all levels of government, and these grants are part of the state's commitment to our communities," said Liesl Clark, EGLE director.

The Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM) grant is available to assist water supplies in asset management plan development or updates, and/or distribution system materials inventory as defined in Michigan's Lead and Copper Rule. All funds have been allocated, and EGLE is no longer accepting applications. DWAM grants awarded in January:

City of Cadillac: $524,056

City of Center Line: $400,000

City of Lathrup Village: $232,135

Port Austin Area Sewer and Water Authority: $548,950

City of Rogers City: $444,645

Village of Baraga: $166,344

City of Algonac: $455,240

City of Wixom: $437,417

The Consolidation and Contamination Risk Reduction (C2R2) grant funds either projects that remove or reduce PFAS or other contaminants as defined under state or federal drinking water regulations, or efforts to consolidate systems or connect private residential wells to a local municipal system. All funds have been allocated, and EGLE is no longer accepting applications.

EGLE awarded Central Montcalm Public Schools a C2R2 grant of $292,125 in January.

The Affordability and Planning (AP) grant is available to any community water supply and local unit of government, including counties, townships, cities, villages, and others, to assist in planning and/or rate studies. Approved applications are listed on the AP grant website. EGLE is not currently accepting applications.

For more information on EGLE grants and loans, including an interactive dashboard, visit the Grants and Loans webpage.

###