More about GBI Arrests Owner of Roseland Child Care Center in East Dublin, GA

East Dublin, GA (March 9, 2022) - The GBI has arrested Sharon Mills, age 49, of Rockledge, for one count of cruelty to children in the first degree (felony), one count of tampering with evidence (felony), one count of influencing a witness (felony) and one count of giving false statements/writings (felony). The arrest comes after an investigation into allegations of child abuse at the Roseland Child Care Center located at 703 Central Drive East Dublin, Laurens County, Georgia. 

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, East Dublin Police Department Chief Bill Luecke requested the GBI to assist with an investigation into allegations of child abuse at the Roseland Child Care Center.  This request from Chief Luecke came after a report was made by a mother of a child who had visible injuries after being at the childcare center. Mills was arrested on March 4th and booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

A joint investigation remains active and ongoing.  If anyone has information about this investigation, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the East Dublin Police Department at 478-272-6883. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

