Stone City Celebrates 75th Anniversary
Stone City is celebrating 75 years of top tier metal stamping, precision machining, and value added assembly.
We strive to do it right the first time, every time.”BEDFORD, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the year 2022, Stone City is a thriving precision machining and metal stamping company with clientele all over the world, but they haven’t forgotten their humble beginnings.
Stone City was founded in December of 1946, under the name “Stone City Machine and Tool.” It began its life as a family-owned small business with annual earnings of less than 1 million dollars per year. After several decades of growth and expansion, Stone City is still a family owned business, but now it has international reach and earns over 24 million dollars per year.
Not all metal stamping companies have what it takes to stand the test of time, but Stone City has managed to both survive and flourish for the better part of a century by constantly growing and adapting to serve the needs of the era.
In the 50s, Stone City embraced the electronics industry boom, and their business grew as a result. In the 70s, Stone City explored all kinds of new product lines (some of which would become lasting ventures), expanding their capabilities in the process. In the 80s, Stone City began manufacturing automotive stampings; this remains a major part of their business to this day.
Over the years, whenever a need for metal stamping or precision machining has appeared, Stone City has risen to the challenge, finding a way to provide.
According to Stone City Sales Engineer, Michael DeLawter, the metal stamping company’s mission is “to provide top quality products that meet or exceed our customers needs, shipped on time. We strive to do it right the first time, every time.”
Stone City is now celebrating their 75 years in the metal fabrication industry in the best way they know how; by continuing to provide their customers with the best metal stamping, precision machining, and value added assembly services around.
