The Best Pot on The Beach is Coming to Amelia Island Florida this Spring
Outer Banks Boil Company is expanding their brand and bringing their highly acclaimed signature seafood boils to Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach in Florida.FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
North-Carolina based Outer Banks Boil Company, a takeout and catering company that specializes in signature seafood boils, is bringing their brand to Amelia Island, Florida. The new location will be conveniently located in Fernandina Beach to serve the towns in and around Amelia Island Florida.
Amelia Island, another one of the great American barrier islands, is known for its gorgeous, uncluttered beaches, its native wildlife, and now, thanks to Dave & Elaine Lynch, Outer Banks Boil Company!
Transplants from Washington DC, Dave & Elaine stumbled upon Amelia Island on a quick vacation. The shrimp were the best they'd tasted (which was a qualifier!), but it was the people that really clinched the deal. Everyone was so welcoming and friendly . . . there was no other place to go: They had found their new home.
"We did months of research and couldn’t find a business we felt passionate about", Elaine tells us. "When friends introduced us to Outer Banks Boil Company, we instantly knew we wanted to be a part of 'The Best Pot on the Beach'."
"I know I speak for the entire Outer Banks Boil Company family in saying that we are thrilled to welcome Dave and Elaine into the organization! We are all stoked to be opening in the Amelia Island community and look forward to serving up our signature seafood boils (and the famous OBBC EXPERIENCE!) to residents and visitors alike in Amelia Island and the surrounding communities. Dave and Elaine have shown incredible perseverance and drive over the last 6 months since our very first phone call, and I have no doubt they will be incredible operators and ambassadors of the Outer Banks Boil Company brand in northern Florida.",” remarks Matt Khouri founder and CEO of Outer Banks Boil Company.
So what exactly is a signature seafood boil?
Jumbo shrimp, authentic andouille sausage, red bliss potatoes, corn on the cob and sweet Vidalia onions are layered, seasoned to perfection, and expertly steamed together through Outer Banks Boil Company's signature cooking process. Customers can customize their signature seafood boil by adding snow crab legs, clams, mussels, scallops and lobster tails. Thinking out of the pot, Outer Banks Boil Company offers pulled pork barbecue and coleslaw. Cornbread muffins and key lime pie complete the meal.
There are three ways to enjoy an Outer Banks Boil Company signature seafood boil:
Catering: Outer Banks Boil Company arrives at the client’s location with all the equipment, ingredients and experience to provide a memorable meal for all. The steaming pot of seafood is expertly “poured” onto a table fully equipped with all the essential utensils and fix-ins for a classic Outer Banks Boil Company signature seafood boil. The company even cleans up when diners are finished, leaving nothing but full bellies and great memories.
Takeout: Outer Banks Boil Company “Best Pot To-Go” provides customers with the opportunity to experience a signature seafood boil without the full-service catering. Prepped and layered in it’s own cooking pot, just add two cups of liquid (beer, wine or water) and steam right on your stovetop.
Special Events: From rehearsal dinners and wedding receptions to birthday celebrations, family reunions and corporate events, Outer Banks Boil Company makes any event one to remember.
About Outer Banks Boil Company
What started as a college project for UNCW alum Matt Khouri, the Outer Banks Boil Company is a unique seafood catering and take out concept that creates a fun dining experience that gathers people around the table to enjoy a delicious and perfectly prepared signature seafood boil as an alternative to the traditional restaurant experience. The brand currently has locations in North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, and Florida with additional locations in various stages of development. For more information about Outer Banks Boil Company, please visit https://www.outerbanksboilcompany.com/.
