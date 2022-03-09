The Best Pot on The Beach is Coming to Amelia Island Florida this Spring

About

What started as a college project for UNCW senior Matt Khouri, the Outer Banks Boil Company is a unique seafood catering and take out concept that creates a fun dining experience that gathers people around the table to enjoy a delicious and perfectly prepared signature seafood boil as an alternative to the traditional restaurant experience. The brand currently has locations in North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, and Florida with additional locations in various stages of development. For more information about Outer Banks Boil Company, please visit

https://www.outerbanksboilcompany.com