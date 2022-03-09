Governor Ivey Issues Statement on State Rep. David Wheeler

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday after learning the tragic news that state Rep. David Wheeler passed away, she issued the following statement:

“Rep. Wheeler was a good man, devoted to his values, his community and our entire state. He was taken from us too soon, and I know he will be missed by all, especially by the people he served in Jefferson County. His wife Diane and all of his loved ones are in my prayers.”

Governor Ivey has also directed flags to be flown at half-staff immediately and through sunset tomorrow, March 10, 2022.

The flag memo can be found here.

