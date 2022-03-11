World Renowned Violinist Bernadett Is Breaking Classical Stereotypes With Her Debut Single "Redemption"

Bernadett has performed in over 90 countries around the globe. She is the granddaughter of famous Hungarian violinist József B. Suha.

MIAMI, FL, USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Released worldwide today, virtuoso violinist Bernadett’s debut single ‘Redemption’ is a powerful composition. Combining the romance of classical music with the contemporary feel of modern production, ‘Redemption’ fuses both genres together to create a world of their own. ‘Redemption’ is available to listen to on all platforms from today.

Hungarian violinist Bernadett is on a mission to break the stereotypes of classical music, and show listeners that there are no barriers when it comes to music.

“There are so many different styles of music in the world, as there are so many foreign languages. Regardless of the different styles, music still remains the most beautiful international language.” Bernadett explains.

While showcasing her talent and love for the violin throughout her career, her performances have been exclusively cover songs. Now, she is taking the reins with her original compositions, offering her true expression and emotion. ‘Redemption’ is the ultimate first taste of Bernadett’s songwriting, with the violin as the unspoken voice, painting a sonic picture with beautiful melodies accompanied by an electronic backdrop. The result is a euphoric soundscape that breaks the stereotypes.

Bernadett’s career has taken her across the world, performing in 90 countries since the age of 18. Inspired by her grandfather, the famous Hungarian violinist, József B. Suha, Bernadett has set out on the same path, bringing joy and happiness to her listeners, wherever they may be in the world. More recently, Bernadett moved to the USA, a place her grandfather never had the chance to perform, and so the release of ‘Redemption’ is a significant moment in Bernadett’s life.

Accompanying ‘Redemption’ will be a music video, scheduled for release soon after the song. Filmed at Bač Fortress, a medieval fortress in Vojvodina, Serbia, the music video accentuates the grandeur of the song. Bernadett herself, stars alongside her violin, shining a light on her dynamic performance, basking in the sunlight and panoramic landscape of the fortress. It’s a stunning location to match the beauty of ‘Redemption.’

Demonstrating to her fans of all generations that nothing is impossible, Bernadett’s artistry lies within in the ability to be fearless, using only courage and bravery as her companions. ‘Redemption’ leads the way before the release of her debut album, scheduled for release in 2023.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1EjvrerFnXl0Au0qYfjOeJ?si=La-_9jBxS3iyzyyQfR8uSA

IG: https://www.instagram.com/bernadett_official/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/bernadettofficial

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/bernadettofficial

Website: www.bernadettnyari.com