TCEQ approves fines totaling $228,325

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $156,027 against 15 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, one municipal wastewater discharge, four public water systems, three petroleum storage tanks, one municipal solid waste, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two municipal solid waste.

In addition, on March 1 and March 8, the executive director approved penalties totaling $72,298 against 27 entities.

