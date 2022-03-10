RPMC Lasers Announces Inventory Strategy to Mitigate Customer’s Supply Chain Issues
RPMC works with manufacturers and logistics teams to increase inventory, shorten lead times, and provide next-day shipments.
We do not see major improvements as long as we have line of sight, which is into 2022 ... Very likely that it continues thereafter and for North America even longer”O'FALLON, MO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RPMC Lasers Inc. developed a new supply chain and inventory strategy to help soften the blow from the developing, worldwide supply chain issues. With the increasing chaos and uncertainty in the shipping industry, RPMC is hoping to do our part to ensure our customers get the products they need by shortening lead times wherever we can.
— Spokesperson at Maersk Shipping Solutions
It’s hard to imagine an industry today that hasn’t felt the impact associated with the supply chain issues we continue to see. “We do not see major improvements as long as we have line of sight, which is into 2022 ... Very likely that it continues thereafter and for North America even longer,” says a spokesperson at Maersk Shipping Solutions. Because of this, RPMC has been adapting how they do business to help ease the burden, focusing on on-time deliveries, and in turn, hopefully, provide some peace of mind to our customer base. RPMC has recently doubled our existing inventory to help alleviate some of the extended lead times associated with the manufacturing of these devices. This inventory increase will help us ensure that we can provide immediate delivery and next-day shipments for customers who need products now.
In addition to increasing our minimum stock levels of the devices we typically have on hand, we have also increased the available product ranges from our key manufacturers. These newly inventoried products will increase our flexibility when working with customers and increase our ability to get them the products they need. Furthermore, we always listen to the needs of our customers, working closely with them to understand their pain points and provide solutions to those problems. We understand the importance of on-time delivery and work to ensure that our customers are aware of the options available to them, up to and including stocking additional devices at RPMC to allow for expedited deliveries. If one has ongoing requirements for a specific device that one would like to see inventoried, please let us know.
Those interested can also check out our Deals Page. This page contains an ever-changing assortment of various laser types at marked-down/discount prices. These over-stocked items are brand new, certified devices, still in the original packaging. If one finds a product that works for their needs, why not save some money and time? All ‘Deals’ and inventoried products are available for immediate delivery and next-day shipping.
RPMC Lasers was incorporated over 25 years ago and is the leading laser distributor in North America. We are an OEM supplier working with the technology leading laser manufacturers from the US and Europe. RPMC supports the Industrial, Medical, Military, and Scientific markets. RPMC offers diode lasers, laser modules, solid-state lasers and amplifiers, and fiber lasers and amplifiers. Also, we provide a wide range of custom solid-state lasers and laser diode subsystems.
Michael Meyer
RPMC Lasers
+1 636-272-7227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other