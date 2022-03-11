Mike Hernandez & Manny Hernandez Change The Conversation About Healthy Spices with Casa M Spice Co®
Mike Hernandez, Chief Spice Officer of Casa M Spice Co, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Mike Hernandez & Manny Hernandez have a world class story with Casa M Spice Co®. I can see this story resonating with anyone that loves food, and the spices are flying of the shelves. Great interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Mike Hernandez, Chief Spice Officer of Casa M Spice Co for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Mike Hernandez joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
ABOUT Casa M Spice Co
Casa M Spice Co™ is a specialty spice company based in DFW that focuses on providing spice blends that deliver the best flavor possible for a wide range of dishes to arm everyone with the tools they need to be a hero in the kitchen or at the grill/smoker. Spices form the foundation of the flavor profile for a dish; using a well-crafted blend of spices helps anyone plate excellent tasting food without drama, fanfare, or much effort. Our line of spice blends was developed over more than two decades of holiday barbecues, birthday celebrations, and special occasions. While they were designed with grilling in mind, they are versatile enough to be used anywhere. Our mission is to provide the best flavors possible because great flavor makes great food, and great food makes great memories.
Mike Hernandez joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Mike Hernandez discusses the newest offerings of Casa M Spice Co, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Mike Hernandez joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Mike Hernandez was amazing. The success of Casa M Spice Co is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Mike Hernandez on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Casa M Spice Co. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Mike Hernandez who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Mike Hernandez”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Mike Hernandez, PHD. Chief Spice Officer & Manny Hernandez, A DotCom Magazine Interview