BEVEG ROLLS OUT VEGAN CERTIFICATION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NSF AT EXPO WEST IN LOS ANGELES
One of the world’s largest food safety certifiers, NSF, launches the BeVeg Vegan certification program at the largest food trade show in America, Expo West!
NSF is excited to partner with BeVeg International to certify products to the BeVeg Vegan standard — one that is recognized globally for providing trust and transparency to consumers.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeVeg International is partnering with one of the world’s largest food safety certifiers, NSF, to launch the world’s only ISO-accredited Vegan certification program at the largest food trade show in America, Expo West, this week!
— Sara Risley, Director of Product Certification, at NSF International.
The BeVeg Vegan standard assures consumers while enabling brands to independently validate product claims Businesses can also bundle the BeVeg certification with other NSF certifications, such as non-GMO, organic, gluten-free and kosher, among others. The BeVeg Vegan certification involves a four-step process inclusive of facility audits.
To learn more about the partnership or request an official Vegan Trademark certification from BeVeg, stop by the BeVeg and NSF booths at Expo West or click here: Vegan certification with NSF and BeVeg.
BeVeg International
BeVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
email us here