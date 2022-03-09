BEVEG ROLLS OUT VEGAN CERTIFICATION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NSF AT EXPO WEST IN LOS ANGELES

One of the world’s largest food safety certifiers, NSF, launches the BeVeg Vegan certification program at the largest food trade show in America, Expo West!

NSF is excited to partner with BeVeg International to certify products to the BeVeg Vegan standard — one that is recognized globally for providing trust and transparency to consumers.”
— Sara Risley, Director of Product Certification, at NSF International.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeVeg International is partnering with one of the world’s largest food safety certifiers, NSF, to launch the world’s only ISO-accredited Vegan certification program at the largest food trade show in America, Expo West, this week!

The BeVeg Vegan standard assures consumers while enabling brands to independently validate product claims Businesses can also bundle the BeVeg certification with other NSF certifications, such as non-GMO, organic, gluten-free and kosher, among others. The BeVeg Vegan certification involves a four-step process inclusive of facility audits.

To learn more about the partnership or request an official Vegan Trademark certification from BeVeg, stop by the BeVeg and NSF booths at Expo West or click here: Vegan certification with NSF and BeVeg.

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

