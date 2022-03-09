State Route 28 in Jefferson County Closed

​Indiana, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing State Route 28 in Brockway Borough and Snyder Township, Jefferson County is closed in both directions due to a tractor trailer blocking both lanes.

The closure is at the intersection of Second Avenue in Brockway Borough and Hilltop Road in Snyder Township. The estimated reopen time is 10:45 a.m. but may change based on conditions and removal of the vehicle.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

