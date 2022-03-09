Nighttime Ramp Closures Planned for I-81/Route 22 Interchange in Dauphin County

Contractor to mill, patch and pave ramps

Harrisburg, PA – Nighttime ramp closures are set to begin next week at the Route 22/Interstate 81 interchange for milling, patching and paving operations.

This work will be performed from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM Sunday through Thursday nights beginning Sunday, March 13.

The contractor will begin with milling operations, with each ramp expected to take approximately one night to complete. All work is weather permitting.

Here is the tentative schedule for the closures:

Sunday, March 13: The ramp from southbound I-81 to westbound Route 22 (Ramp F). The detour will use southbound I-81 to Front Street to Linglestown Road (Route 39) to westbound Route 22.

Monday, March 14: The ramp from northbound I-81 to westbound Route 22 (Ramp B). The detour will use northbound I-81 to eastbound Route 22 to Elmerton Avenue to Progress Avenue to southbound I-81 to westbound Route 22.

Tuesday, March 15: The ramp from southbound I-81 to eastbound Route 22 (Ramp A). The detour will use southbound I-81 to westbound Route 22 to Linglestown Road to eastbound Route 22.

Wednesday, March 16: The ramp from northbound I-81 to eastbound Route 22 (Ramp E). The detour will use northbound I-81 to westbound Route 22 to Linglestown Road to eastbound Route 22.

Thursday, March 17: The ramp from westbound Route 22 to northbound I-81 (Ramp G). The detour will use eastbound Route 22 to Front Street to northbound I-81.

Sunday, March 20: The ramp from westbound Route 22 to southbound I-81 (Ramp D). The detour will use westbound Route 22 to northbound I-81 to Progress Avenue to southbound I-81.

Monday, March 21: The ramp from eastbound Route 22 to southbound I-81 (Ramp H). The detour will use eastbound Route 22 to northbound I-81 to Progress Avenue to southbound I-81.

Tuesday, March 22: The ramp from eastbound Route 22 to northbound I-81 (Ramp C). The detour will use eastbound Route 22 to southbound I-81 to Front Street to northbound I-81.

This work is part of a 6.1-mile resurfacing project on Route 22/322 from Elmerton Avenue (Route 3026) in the City of Harrisburg to Route 225 in Dauphin Borough, Dauphin County. The project includes concrete base repairs, concrete patching, milling, resurfacing, tree removal, guiderail updates, minor drainage, and other miscellaneous activities on Route 22/322 in Susquehanna and Middle Paxton townships, the City of Harrisburg, and Dauphin Borough; a section of Elmerton Avenue eastward from the intersection with Route 22 (Cameron Street); and the ramps at Interstate 81, Route 39 (Linglestown Road) and Route 443.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc, of New Enterprise, PA is the prime contractor on this $13,522,128 project. Work is expected to be completed by August 5, 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

