Work Restarts on Geistown Corridor Improvement Project in Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor, Swank Construction Co., LLC, of New Kensington, will resume work on Monday, March 14, on the project that realigned Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) and Route 3016 (Bedford Street) to intersect with Route 756 (Belmont Street) into a single-lane roundabout in Geistown Borough, Cambria County.

Beginning Monday, the contractor will start construction of new sidewalks and ADA curb ramps along Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue/Bedford Street), Route 756 (Belmont Street). This work will pick up at the various locations where roadway reconstruction was completed in the 2021 construction season.

Other work starting Monday, includes the start of traffic signal upgrades at times over the following intersections:

Scalp Avenue and Bel Air Plaza.

Scalp Avenue and Lamberd Avenue & Demuth Street

Bedford Street and Nees Avenue

Bedford Street and Churchill Street

Bedford Street and Penrod Street

All work at this time will be completed under daylight flagging operations. Motorists could experience delays of about 5 to 10 minutes at various times and are advised to use caution moving through all work areas.

In addition to traffic signal and signage upgrades, overall work remaining on this project includes concrete shoulder and curb reconstruction, sidewalk as well as ADA curb ramp construction, drainage upgrades, lane reconfiguration, milling and paving, and plantings and seeding.

All work on this $7.8 million project is expected to be completed by mid-November 2022.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

