Vehicle and Speed Restriction Lifted On I-80

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists the commercial vehicle and 45 mph speed restriction on I-80 in Clarion and Jefferson Counties has been lifted.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist and information on PennDOT's winter operations including a video, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Additional winter driving and other highway safety information is available at www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov. # # #