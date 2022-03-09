Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Route 394 (Shrivers Corner Road) in Adams County
107-day detour will be in place
Harrisburg, PA – A bridge replacement project on Route 394 (Shrivers Corner Road) in Adams County is set to begin Tuesday, March 22. The bridge spans an unnamed tributary to Rock Creek on the east side of the intersection with Goldenville Road in Straban Township.
This project includes the replacement of the bridge, minor approach work, guide rail updates, and other miscellaneous construction.
The bridge will be closed during construction. A 107-day detour will be in effect beginning Tuesday, March 22, using Old Harrisburg Road (Route 3001), Route 234 and Route 34.
Goldenville Road also will be closed for this project. A detour will be in effect using local roads.
Work is expected to be completed by October 13, 2022.
Lobar Site Development of Dillsburg, PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,279,999 project.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
