Public input needed for 2022 hunting season proposals

Cody -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will conduct six open-house meetings throughout the Big Horn Basin and one final meeting in Cody to discuss 2022 hunting season proposals for small game, game birds and big game.

During the open houses, Game and Fish personnel will be available to discuss the proposed 2022 hunting seasons for local hunt areas. A formal meeting, during which statewide seasons may be discussed, will be held from 6-8 p.m. March 29 at the Park County Library in Cody.

Meeting are as follows:

March 21, Meeteetse, Conservation District, 6-8 p.m.

March 22, Lovell, Lovell Fire Hall, 5-8 p.m.

March 23, Worland, Washakie Co Fairgrounds, 6-8 p.m.

March 24, Greybull, Greybull Town Hall, 5-8 p.m.

March 24, Thermopolis, Thermopolis Fire Hall, 6-8 p.m.

March 28, Powell, Northwest College, Yellowstone Conference Center, 6-8 p.m.

March 29, Cody, Park Co Library, Grizzly Room, 6-8 p.m.

An online Zoom option is available during the final season setting meeting in Cody at 6 p.m. on March 29. Interested persons can review the proposed regulations online and submit public comments.

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. April 1 online, at public meetings or by mailing:

Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations 3030 Energy Lane ​Casper, WY 82604

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their April 2022 meeting in Lander.

Game and Fish supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

- WGFD -