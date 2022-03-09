2022-03-09 10:12:34.75 Lottery Winner: 'I Must Have Checked it a Hundred Times'

2022-03-09 10:12:34.75

“I got four in a row. When I scratched it off, it was $50,000!” a Missouri Lottery player recalled after playing a “Lucky Ca$h” Scratchers ticket. The game awards $50,000 prizes for matching four symbols in a horizontal or vertical line.

“I must have checked it a hundred times,” she laughed.

The winning ticket was purchased at Schnucks Market, 20 Dillon Plaza, in High Ridge.

“I buy all my tickets there,” she explained. “I like tickets that take a while to scratch.”

“Lucky Ca$h” is a $3 Scratchers ticket with over $9.1 million in unclaimed prizes, including five more top prizes of $50,000.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Jefferson County won more than $38.9 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $3.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $13.5 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in Jefferson County, visit MOLottery.com.