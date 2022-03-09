March Brings 6 Live Philadelphia-Area Concert Performances from The Jazz Sanctuary
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The third month of the 11th anniversary year of The Jazz Sanctuary features six live concert events, including a special event on Wednesday, March 30th with the Geographic Society of Philadelphia.
A trio from The Jazz Sanctuary – James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), and Alan Segal (bass) - will perform following the Geographic Society of Philadelphia’s “Border Crossings: A Panel Discussion on Modern Trade & Business Compared with the Historic Silk Road”, presented in collaboration with the Citizen Diplomacy International Philadelphia. The event is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’ Church) in Philadelphia.
Thanks to the Silk Road tea, coca, tobacco, cotton, whisky, and Marco Polo (1254–1324), earned their well-respected appreciation through the centuries. A panel of experts will talk about the old and modern Silk Road's effects on geography, trade, the Belt & Road Initiative, and cultures of the world as well as their impact on Philadelphia. Dr. Marco Airaudo (Economics/Drexel University), Samuel K. Chueh (International Business/City of Philadelphia Commerce Dept), and Prof. Judy Okun, (Geography/Rowan University) will be led in discussion by Dr. Berrin Gunner (Rowan). Co-sponsored by the Historic Gloria Dei Preservation Corporation and presented in collaboration with Citizen Diplomacy International Philadelphia.
The March 30th program will take place in the Gloria Dei church sanctuary, followed by a reception in Riverside Hall with live jazz music provided by The Jazz Sanctuary. Cash bar, discount drinks sponsored by the New Liberty Distillery. Proof of vaccination is required. Tickets are $20 (members), $25 (non-members) and $15 (students with ID). Additional information is available online at https://www.cdiphila.org/events.
Upcoming live concerts by the musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary include:
• “Jazz & Joe” on Thursday, March 10th at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church Buckingham (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912) with a live performance by the Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, featuring Jazz Sanctuary founder Alan Segal (bass), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), James Dell’Orefice (piano) and special guest performer Larry McKenna (saxophone).
• “Jazz & Joe” on Thursday, March 24th at 7:30 p.m. Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Church (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147) with a live performance by the Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, featuring Jazz Sanctuary founder Alan Segal (bass), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums) and James Dell’Orefice (piano).
Additional performance dates for The Jazz Sanctuary are pending. Please note that The Jazz Sanctuary follows all current CDC, state, and local guidelines for COVID-19 compliance. Masks are greatly appreciated at all upcoming events. For further information about all upcoming Jazz Sanctuary events, visit their website at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly/. All events (with the exception of the March 30th performance) are free and open to the public. Voluntary donations to the venue are appreciated.
Donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization as they enter their second decade. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others.
Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 625 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.
Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.
Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, The Big Event, Zled Lighting, LPL Financial, Quantum Think, C&N Bank and DMG Global.
Interested donors or sponsors, as well as local townships, houses of worship, community centers or other public venues interested in participating in, or hosting The Jazz Sanctuary live events, are encouraged to contact Alan Segal directly, either by phone at (215) 208-7314 or by e-mail at music@thejazzsanctuary.com. Additional information is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com.
Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+1 215-266-5943
jim@jhdenterprises.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Interview with Alan Segal, founder of The Jazz Sanctuary