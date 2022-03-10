EnergiaSaves™ Podcast Episodes Answer School Districts’ Biggest Questions Around Energy Savings Projects and More

Energia means maximum energy savings guaranteed The EnergiaSaves Podcast

Energia™ Team Offers Guidance, Real-World Examples for School Districts in New Podcast Series

Energia™ Team Offers Guidance, Real-World Examples for School Districts in New Podcast Series” — The Energia Team

SMITHTOWN, NY, US, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month on the EnergiaSaves Podcast the team at Energia is offering guidance, real-world examples and answering School District Superintendents’ biggest questions around energy savings projects. The new podcast aims to help school district make better choices when it comes to their energy-savings projects.

Each week during March 2022, Energia will publish and distribute a new episode covering topics of interest and answering questions sent in by viewers.

The EnergiaSaves Podcast is available via multiple online venues:

• Energia LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/energiausa/videos/

• Energia YouTube Page: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLV9tBRFWdndgXNJUA3Ws2LYspdmXGpKyw

• Energia Website: https://energiasaves.com/energiasaves-podcasts/

March 2022 EnergiaSaves Podcast Episodes

1. What’s the Difference Between Energy Performance Contracts (EPCs) and Capital Projects? (Week of March 7)

2. What is the Impact of COVID-Relief Funding on Energy Savings Projects? (Week of March 14)

3. How Many Engineers Does it Take to Change a Florescent Bulb or What is the Difference between an Energia Financial Assessment (EFA) Conducted by Energia and a Comprehensive Energy Audit (CEA) Conducted by an Energy Services Company (ESCO)? (Week of March 21)

4. What are Your Top Questions about Energy Savings Projects? (Week of March 28)

School district and municipal leaders are encouraged to learn more about Energia’s energy savings project experience at https://www.energiasaves.com and to submit questions or guest recommendations for new podcasts to questions@energiasaves.com.

About Energia

Energia, an Energy Finance Solutions Provider for School Districts and Municipalities, turns school district energy liabilities into educational assets. Energia (formerly The ECG Group) empowers school districts nationwide to unlock trapped energy funds and convert energy-inefficient facilities into world-class educational environments – without generating out-of-pocket expenses or requiring district referendums. Energia is a trusted advisor and advocate for understanding, explaining and managing the complex school district energy-savings eco-system. Energia ensures school districts can be confident in their energy-saving initiatives. For more information, visit https://www.energiasaves.com



Welcome to the EnergiaSaves Podcast Series